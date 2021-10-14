Lansing Police Ask for Help Locating Missing 37-Year-Old Woman

The Lansing Police Department is searching for a missing 37-year-old woman.

The Lansing Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating Keyanna Parker, who was reported missing by her family. Keyanna was last seen in the 6200 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue in Lansing, Michigan

Keyanna is described as a Black female, standing 5 feet and 2 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with brown hair and eyes, and a medium complexion.

Keyanna was last seen wearing a blue jacket, gray sweat pants, and gray shoes.

Anyone with information on Keyanna's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Detective Monika Ford at 517-483-6862.