One of the most relaxing and heart warming things you can do is burn a candle inside of your home. Granted most people go to Bath and Body works and grab tons of candles on their semi-annual sales, well there's other ways to get your candles too. One of the most fun ways to is to create your own candles. Whether you do them at home or a place like the Kalamazoo Candle Company, making candles can be fun for the entire family.

Granted, making a candle with your children can be one heck of a task, but Kalamazoo Candle Company not only makes it doable, but also affordable. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, life was so different, and the Kalamazoo Candle Company did plenty to incorporate the kids. Before our world got flipped upside down, you could see many families piling in on Tuesdays and other days of the week to make candles with each other. As of this week, that trend has returned.

They have brought their "Kids Day Out" promotion back now that things are starting to go back to how they were. This is a promotion where they encourage parents bring in their children of all ages to make candles. Of course the kicker here is that they are making sand candles and not a normal wax candle. These candles are also discounted so that this can be affordable for parents, especially those with multiple children.

The promotion states that each kiddo will enjoy $3 off of their custom sand candle, and the custom part is exciting. When you walk into their studio, there is a large plethora of bind lined up on the table, each filled with sand, and a cup to use to scoop sand out. The other thing about each one of these bins is that they're all clear and the sand is all different colors. They have neutral colors such as black, white, grey, and brown, primary colors like red, blue, and yellow, along with green, orange, purple, and so many other colors in between.