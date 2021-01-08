2020 has been a difficult year for many, including musicians. Relying heavily on live performances as a source of income, the arrival of COVID-19 meant that performing in person for a live audience was out of the question. In response to the struggle that many musicians are currently facing, the Kyle Pavone Foundation worked with the Battle Creek Community Foundation to establish the Kyle Cares Scholarship in order to help ease the financial burden of COVID-19. Up to $1,000 will be awarded per applicant until scholarship funds are exhausted.

"In honor of our son Kyle Pavone, we wanted to do something that would help musicians during this time of great need," said Vince and Caroline Pavone, parents of Kyle Pavone. "Even under normal circumstances, the life of a musician can be a lot to handle, and the current situation we're living in only amplifies that struggle. We thought the best thing we could do, what Kyle would want us to do, is to help musicians who are facing difficult times because of circumstances that are beyond their control."

The scholarship is available to musicians who have encountered a hardship due to COVID-19 and are in need of financial assistance to help with mental/physical health, substance abuse treatment, nutrition/food deficits, or housing. Interested applicants should go here to submit an application. Applicants will be notified within three business weeks.

"Since Kyle's passing, we've always said that the opposite of addiction is connection," the Pavones said. "If we can help even just one musician get through these tough times, stay connected to loved ones and help them continue to pursue their dreams, then we've done something Kyle would be proud of."

Kyle Pavone, former front man of We Came As Romans, passed away tragically in 2018 due to an accidental overdose. His family established The Kyle Pavone Foundation to provide education, awareness, and compassion to those suffering from addiction, and their families.

“We’ve already received seven applications, and five of those met the criteria and we should be sending out checks next week,” said Vince Pavone.