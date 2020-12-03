Kzoo Cat Cafe Adoption Featured in PetCo’s Holiday Wishes Campaign

Every year PetCo Foundation chooses an animal rescue to help with their Holiday Wishes Grant Campaign. Pet owners share how their lives have changed through their pets' adoption, and PetCo chooses 50 national finalists to be voted on by the general public. Believe it or not, Kalamazoo's own Kzoo Cat Cafe and Rescue have had one of their adoptions featured as a finalist, and they need your votes to help them win the $25,000 grand prize. That's a LOT of kitty litter...

The story PetCo chose from the Kzoo Cat Cafe is that of Alexa and Bob. According to Alexa, her chance meeting with Bob was just what the doctor ordered. Quote:

Being a nursing student is stressful. Being a nursing student during a global pandemic and transitioning to a full-time registered nurse? Nearly impossible. Starting last year, my friends and family noticed a decline in my mental health as more schoolwork piled up with what seemed like less and less time to complete it. During an impromptu trip to the Kzoo Cat Café and Rescue to cheer me up, I didn’t expect to fall in love with a 7-year-old orphan cat who immediately begged for my attention (and treats), and who happened to be missing almost his entire tail: Bob.

Voting for Alexa and Bob (and the Kzoo Cat Cafe) is easy. Click here, search for Kzoo Cat Cafe in the search bar, submit your email address, and vote! The Cafe and Rescue can do so much good in our community with a grant from the Holiday Wishes Campaign. Voting ends December 16th.