Last Week For Healthcare Deals

Time is running out for Michiganders to take advantage of new subsidies in 2021 health coverage. Michiganders interested in lower premiums have less than one week to enroll through the Health Insurance Marketplace on Healthcare.gov. According to a press release from the Department of Insurance and Financial Services, nearly 7,000 Michiganders signed up for health coverage in the month of June, an almost 25% increase since the new opportunity to enroll in health coverage began.

Tax subsidies which became available on April 1st as part of the American Rescue Plan, have reduced premiums for Michigan consumers who enroll through the Health Insurance Marketplace. Recent reports from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services show that average monthly premiums in Michigan have fallen to just $108, a 35% reduction. Nationwide, the numbers look a lot better, with 34% of new and returning consumers having found coverage for $10 or less a month.

The current special enrollment period began on February 15th and was extended through August 15th.

“For many Michiganders, this special enrollment period will be the last opportunity to sign up for health coverage for 2021 and to take advantage of the tax subsidies put in place by the American Rescue Plan,” said Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox. “DIFS is here to help everyone who is eligible take advantage of these opportunities, so be sure to get started as soon as possible to avoid missing the August 15th deadline. The only mistake you can make is to wait and miss this important opportunity to protect yourself and your family.”

Michiganders who need Marketplace health coverage should start a Marketplace application by visiting the Health Insurance Marketplace or by calling 800-318-2596 (TTY: 1-855-889-4325).