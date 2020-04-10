Layoffs At Marshall’s Oaklawn Hospital

A lot of employees at Oaklawn Hospital in Marshall have received layoff notices. Almost 200 Oaklawn employees are now off the job. The hospital reports the COVID-19 situation has meant fewer nonvirus cases are coming in. That’s not due to a lack of medical issues to handle. It’s government guidelines blocking all but essential and emergency care. Or COVID-19 cases. The hospital’s administrative team members are being hit with pay cuts. And WWMT reports paid time off and holiday pay is suspended for hourly employees. The hospital expects to return to normal. Sometime. At the point the overall caseload increases at Oaklawn, furloughed employees will start to be called back to work. The hospital CEO is figuring that it could begin to happen sometime in June.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app