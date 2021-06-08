Update: Found! He Has Been Located and is Safe

Update: Found! Lenin was located and is safe.

See the original story below

Kalamazoo area law enforcement is looking for a missing 16-year-old last seen Sunday, June 6.

Family members are searching for 16-year-old Lenin Erskine who was last seen leaving his Vine Neighborhood home on foot on Sunday, June 6, 2021. Lenin Erskine left his family's home at 4:00 p.m. Sunday in the area of Burdick and Dixie Streets near Crane Park.

Family members say Lenin's phone has remained turned off since the morning of June 7. Lenin was wearing white tennis shoes when he was last seen and family members say he be in the Parchment Michigan area.

Lenin is described as a 16-year-old Caucasian male, standing 5 feet and 6 inches tall, weighing approximately 130 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. Lenin has a mole on his left cheek.

Anyone with information on Lenin's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact Kalamazoo Central Dispatch at 269-488-8911. Reference Case #21-008935.

