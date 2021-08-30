Limited Hours Continue At Michigan History Museum

The Michigan History Museum and the Archives of Michigan will continue limited hours while the state continues to adjust to COVID-19. According to a press release from the Michigan DNR on Monday, as COVID cases in Michigan continue to trend upward, state agencies have been putting a pause on plans to re-open public buildings and facilities to pre-pandemic levels.

The Michigan History Museum is located in the Michigan Library and Historical Center building in Downtown Lansing, two blocks west of the State Capitol. According to the Michigan History Center (MHC) website, the Michigan History Museum offers a walk through Michigan’s rich past, from the time of the state’s earliest peoples to the late 20th century. The museum offers several exhibits for all ages, including interactive exhibits, a kid’s center, several rotating exhibits, and special events.

Michigan History Center

Located in the same building, the Archives of Michigan operates as a library resource for those researching specific topics such as historical records, land records, or ancestry information.

Until further notice, the Michigan History Museum and the Archives of Michigan will continue to operate on a limited basis, or by appointment. Beginning September 7th, the Michigan History Museum will be open to the public for weekend hours, on Fridays/Saturdays from 10 AM to 4 PM and on Sundays from 1 to 5 PM. On Monday-Thursday, the museum will be open for scheduled school field trips.

The Archives of Michigan will continue to be open by appointment Monday through Friday, 1 to 5 PM. Starting September 7th, the Archives will be open by appointment on Saturdays from 10 AM to 4 PM. From the State of Michigan mandate for state office buildings, all visitors and staff will be required to wear a mask.