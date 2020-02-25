Local Student Arrested for Gun on School Property Monday

A 19-year-old student was taken into custody Monday afternoon following tips of a handgun being on the premises of a Battle Creek-area school.

Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies from the Springfield detachment responded to Calhoun Community High School on Upton Avenue in Springfield just after 2:30pm after the school learned of a possible weapons violation involving one of their students. They later learned that the weapon was inside the student's vehicle.

After a search of the vehicle in the parking lot, a loaded .380 semi-automatic handgun was found and seized. The student was found to not be a Concealed Pistol License holder.

The student was taken to the Calhoun County Correctional Center, held on charges of Carrying a Concealed Weapon and a Weapon-Free School Zone violation.

No other students were in possible danger as the school day had been completed before the search.