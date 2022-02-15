Looking For Work? Cedar Point Hiring Thousands For 2022 Season
If you are looking for work, Cedar Point is hiring for the 2022 season. The popular amusement park is looking to hire 6500 people before opening on May, 7th.
Maybe you have a teen or young adult who is looking for seasonal work, perfect. Cedar Point is looking to fill full time and part-time positions (including but not limited to) the following fields,
- Bartenders
- Servers
- Food Services
- Custodial
- Guest Services
- Entertainment
- Security
- Ride Operations
- Hotel Operations
- IT
According to WXYZ, starting pay in most positions (unless a tipped position) is $15 per hour. There are also quite a few perks to being a Cedar Point employee, including the following,
- Leadership training and exposure to industry executives
- Opportunity to earn a B.S. degree in Resort and Attraction Management through Bowling Green State University
- Affordable, renovated housing on-site with FREE laundry (eligible associates)
- Employee-ONLY ride, game and movie nights, and great bus trips
- Free Cedar Point apparel plus discounts on merchandise and food
- Free entry to Cedar Point, Cedar Point Shores Waterpark, and all Cedar Fair parks across the U.S.
- Complimentary park tickets for family and friends
- Free laundered uniforms
- Free local transportation in town
- Discounts at many local businesses
Talk about the perfect summer job. Who knows you may meet the love of your life working at the popular park. If you are interested in applying or learning more, click here.
