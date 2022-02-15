If you are looking for work, Cedar Point is hiring for the 2022 season. The popular amusement park is looking to hire 6500 people before opening on May, 7th.

Maybe you have a teen or young adult who is looking for seasonal work, perfect. Cedar Point is looking to fill full time and part-time positions (including but not limited to) the following fields,

Bartenders

Servers

Food Services

Custodial

Guest Services

Entertainment

Security

Ride Operations

Hotel Operations

IT

According to WXYZ, starting pay in most positions (unless a tipped position) is $15 per hour. There are also quite a few perks to being a Cedar Point employee, including the following,

Leadership training and exposure to industry executives

Opportunity to earn a B.S. degree in Resort and Attraction Management through Bowling Green State University

Affordable, renovated housing on-site with FREE laundry (eligible associates)

Employee-ONLY ride, game and movie nights, and great bus trips

Free Cedar Point apparel plus discounts on merchandise and food

Free entry to Cedar Point, Cedar Point Shores Waterpark, and all Cedar Fair parks across the U.S.

Complimentary park tickets for family and friends

Free laundered uniforms

Free local transportation in town

Discounts at many local businesses

Talk about the perfect summer job. Who knows you may meet the love of your life working at the popular park. If you are interested in applying or learning more, click here.

I have very fond memories of visiting Cedar Point as a teen. If you do too, take a look back at these rides that are no longer at the park, but certainly do live on in our memories.

