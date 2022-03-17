Here’s How To Lose A Horse In Hillsdale, Michigan

How does one lose a whole horse?

And by lose I think we mean "abandon" here. Because if someone lost this poor baby, they would definitely be looking for it.

This pony was found on February 25th and no one has said a peep about losing it.

It's been almost a month and it's time to shake the tree a little harder.

There's a wanted poster and a reward.

The pony is being taken care of now. Probably way better than where they were before. And maybe whoever abandoned it couldn't take care of it or handle the responsibility. But that's no reason to leave this poor, sad baby on the side of the road.

Did you seriously just dump a live horse and run for the hills yourself?

Who does that?

Heads up, that's also a crime and now you're on the hook for it.

In an update posted Wednesday, the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office announced that the Michigan Horse Welfare Coalition is offering a reward of up to $1,500 for information that leads to the identification, arrest, and conviction of whoever is responsible for abandoning the pony. (WILX)

This pony was found in the area of Hudson Rd and Chase Rd. If you are the owner or know the owner, please contact the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office at 517-437-7317.

Someone did mention (in the comments on social media) that the horse could have gotten out through a fence or something. Someone was quick to point out the horse has been away from home since February 25th, it's been posted several places both online and in public since then.

It appears that no one is looking for this poor baby.

The sheriff's office is hoping you can help them FIND the owner.

