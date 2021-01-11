Drive Thru Virus Testing In Hillsdale Tomorrow

The Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency is setting up for a one day COVID-19 virus test site in Hillsdale tomorrow. It’s a drive-through clinic which the local health agency is managing with support from the Michigan Health and Human Services Department. The location for tomorrow’s Hillsdale site is the Dial-A-Ride Transport Garage. Entry to the site is along Development Drive. You will exit the site onto Lake Wilson Road. While it is a drive-up test site, you are able to schedule a time. The local health agency has been posting flyers about the event around the area and also online. It has a QR code that you can scan with your phone to get you connected to set up a time.

The schedule for the clinic is from 12 noon until 3. Antibody testing is not being offered at this local event. There’s no need to bring proof of insurance or an insurance card of any sort. The cost of the local testing is all covered by the state. You should however bring a photo ID showing you are a Michigan resident. The site will employ the common Nasopharyngeal test using a long swab resembling a foot long Qtip.

Testing is set up on a first-come, first-served basis for those not using the appointment scheduling option. The health department says minors can be tested but only if they are accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. And maybe, more importantly, the young person must be able to remain calm while the nasal sample is taken.