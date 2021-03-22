Hillsdale County Leaders Push For Improved Covid Actions

The Hillsdale County Board of Commissioners plans to vote tomorrow on what many in Michigan would consider a controversial resolution. In essence, the 5 member county board is considering adopting a new stance, calling on the state Department of Health and Human Services to develop a new regional approach to controlling the COVID-19 outbreak. One which, quoting the proposed resolution, “...values local input; takes cases, vaccinations, seasonality, and regional differences into consideration; and sets clear benchmarks for easing of restrictions on businesses for the public to follow.”

The resolution being considered by the Hillsdale County Board also stands in support of the County’s Prosecuting Attorney and Sheriff who have already publicly announced they will not be enforcing or prosecuting any virus order issued by the state they feel is unconstitutional.

And it doesn’t end there. Hillsdale County commissioners may also leave intact and vote to support, resolution language that says the board, “...does not support the expenditure of any county funds for the purpose of arrest and prosecution of any person accused of violating MDHHS emergency orders regarding COVID-19.”

Calhoun County Board of Commissioners Chairman Steve Frisbie challenged Governor Gretchen Whitmer called for more common sense virus controls in an open letter to the Governor earlier this year.

City of Hillsdale Mayor Adam Stockford is posting a response on his Facebook page. The conservative municipal leader is asking, “When will Nessel and Whitmer be held accountable for their actions?”

Stockford goes on to point to the pending County Commission resolution and says he is happy to see that. He adds, “Shame on everyone who sat on their hands and let it get to this point. Had we bit the bullet last April, when this all started, we wouldn’t be where we are today.”