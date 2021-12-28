Michigan Man Hopes to Reunite Ring Found in Lake St. Clair with Owner 

Does this ring look familiar to you?

A Michigan man stumbled across an old ring on the shores of Gull Island in Lake Saint Clair and is hoping to reunite the ring with its rightful owner.

Steve Lawrence says he's long been exploring the area. One of his favorite finds was a taillight to a 1928 Model A Ford. In March of 2021, Steve says while searching the area with his wife, he came across the ring pictured above and below.

He searched for information on his own before posting on the Michigan History social media page to gain more information and to perhaps reunite the ring with its owner.

Steve says it appears the ring could be from 1930. Maybe even a class ring? If you look closely at each of the corners on the face of the ring, the top two appear to have an abstract 'H' and 'S'. While the bottom two corners appear to have a '3' and '0'.

The letter or letters in the middle of the ring have some commenters divided. Some see an 'M' while others say it could be an 'A' and 'H' in Gangster Old English Vector font.

The letters on the inside of the ring are 'J F S'. That part is clear. Whether those are the initials of the original owner is not as clear.

Steve said while the area the ring was found is close to the infamous Jobbie Nooner site, it is unlikely to have been left behind after one of the notorious events due to the way the water flows. That and the first Jobbie Nooner gathering did not take place until the mid-1970s while the ring appears to be much older.

Another possibility is the Old Club, a yacht club in the area, had a long-abandoned dumpsite near the island. Though Steve doubts someone would have meant to throw the 10k gold ring away.

Another interesting fact about the area is how close to Canada it is. The area was often frequented by alcohol bootleggers during prohibition. The geography and waterways made it especially difficult to detect rum runners smuggling alcohol from Canada to Michigan.

There are many possibilities of how the ring made its way to the island but perhaps the explanation is as simple as a fisherman simply losing a ring while out on the waters.

Do you have any ideas where this ring may have come from? Do you think you might know who the owner of the ring is? Contact Steve at captainsteve@sbcglobal.net

