In my 33 years of life I have never met someone who hates a food truck. How could you? Sure, you have to awkwardly stand over the smallest table ever invented while you try to shovel your meal of choice into your mouth without making a mess all over your clothing...but it's worth it.

With my love of food trucks being declared, I'm so happy to see food truck rallies returning to the Kalamazoo area. In fact, there's one coming up this week on June 11th. But this rally includes something a little extra.

As announced on their Facebook page, this weekend's Kalamazoo Food Truck Rally will also host a pop-up Covid-19 vaccine clinic.

A few things to know:

This pop-up clinic is weather permitting. And since we've been experiencing some downpours recently, I would definitely double check the Kalamazoo Food Truck Rally Facebook page before showing up. The clinic is free and will be from 5:30pm - 7:30pm while supplies last Advanced registration is NOT required You must be responsible for knowing your personal vaccine information

On that last point, both Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines will be available at this clinic. However, if you've had your first dose you need to know the exact date of that first dose and make sure you're in the correct time frame for receiving your second dose.

Johnson & Johnson is available for those 18 and older. Pfizer is available for those 12 and older.

Currently, the number of vaccinated Michiganders sits close to 60%, which you can track here. Aside from CDC updating guidelines, this is your reminder that earlier this year Governor Whitmer laid out a 'Vacc to Normal Challenge' that would lift all orders related to Covid-19 once the vaccinated population reached 70%.

Again, this week's food truck rally will be taking place on June 11th at the Wayside West parking lot on Stadium Dr. For all questions or needed information, visit Kalamazoo Food Truck Rally's website or Facebook page.

