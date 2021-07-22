This past weekend one of Michigan's biggest music festivals, Faster Horses, was held in Brooklyn at Michigan International Speedway.

Tragically, several individuals lost their lives while attending the country music festival. According to the authorities, five men in their early twenties were found unresponsive in their camper Saturday (July 17) afternoon.

Upon arrival, medics began CPR; however, three of the men were pronounced dead at the scene. The other two men were taken to the hospital to be treated for carbon monoxide poisoning. Investigators believe a generator near the camper was the cause.

In times like these, it's important for the community to come together and show one another love and support. One of our favorite country artists led by example.

Luke Combs Covers Funeral Costs

Luke Combs was one of several artists who performed at last weekend's country music festival and he will be covering the boys' funeral costs.

According to WILX, two of the men, 20-year-old Rayfield Johnson from Jackson and 20-year-old Kurtis Stitt from Hesperia, are still in critical condition.

The young men who lost their lives were 20-year-old Dawson Brown from Michigan Center, 19-year-old Kole Sova from Jackson and 20-year-old William Mays II from Jackson, Michigan.

Another Death at Faster Horses 2021

On Saturday morning, the body of 30-year-old Melissa Donna Havens of Croswell was found. Michigan State Police are currently searching for a man that was seen with Havens shortly before her passing. If you or anyone you know has any information, please contact Detective Daniel Drewyor at 734-819-8192.

