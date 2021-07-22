Battle Creek City Crews on Crack Duty at 16 Streets

Glenn Cross and Capital SW -Google Street View

City contractors will start this year’s street crack fill program today (July 22nd).   A lot of the work will stretch to the far corners of the city limits.

The work is done to keep area road surfaces from deteriorating further.   Crack filling is one of the city’s street programs that prevents road cracks, 3/8 of an inch or bigger,  from widening and spreading.   In a release, the city says that by keeping water out, the work can minimize maintenance needed on recently-treated roads for two to three years. The filler is a cold liquid asphalt.

You’ll see workers in these areas from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the next week or so, ending by July 30.

Get our free mobile app

The city says the roads will stay open, but advises that you may expect occasional, temporary lane shifts and delays.

And they remind you to please travel slowly through these areas when workers are present, and follow all traffic signs and control measures.

This year’s crack fill program: 

  • Carver Road – city limit to Stone Jug
  • Stone Jug Road – Carver to Beckley Road
  • Beckley Road – Stone Jug to Helmer Road
  • Helmer Road S – Gethings Road to I-94
  • Denso Road – Hill Brady Road to Dickman Road
  • Wagner Drive – South Union Street to East Emmett Street
  • Capital Avenue SW – city limit to Beckley
  • Minges Creek Place – Glenn Cross to Beckley
  • Glenn Cross Road – Capital to M-66
  • Beckley – South Minges to 6 Mile Road
  • Skyline Drive – south of Columbia Avenue to Hill Brady Road
  • Hill Brady – Skyline to end
  • West Territorial Road – Helmer to Capital SW
  • West Van Buren Street – Division Street to South Union
  • East Roosevelt Avenue – Garrison Road to East Avenue N
  • Limit Street – West Michigan Avenue to 4 ½ Mile Road
Battle Creek SE Quadrant Crack Fill 2021-map

You can learn more at the City of Battle Creek’s Engineering webpage.

50 of Michigan's "Must-Drive" Roads

Gas up the car, grab those road munchies and a roadtrip partner that you can trust, and head out on some of Michigan's most unique roads and routes. Make sure you take lots of photos and video!

Every Time the Final Jeopardy! Round Question Was About Michigan

Our state has been well represented on Jeopardy! over the years with over 800 regular Jeopardy! questions featuring Michigan.

In addition to all of those, there have been 14 final Jeopardy! round questions related to the state of Michigan, and we've got them all listed for you below.
Filed Under: City of Battle Creek
Categories: News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top