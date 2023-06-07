Madden NFL 24 Trailer Drops, Detroit Lions Aren’t Featured in Video

The disrespect is loud.

In past seasons it would have made more sense, but with the expectations looming around the Detroit Lions for the upcoming 2023 season, you'd expect some kind of nod to the rising franchise.

But no. When EA Sports released the Madden NFL 24 trailer Wednesday, the Detroit Lions were omitted from the 1:16 video. No Aiden Hutchinson. No Jared Goff. No Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Heck, a Penei Sewell cameo would have made the most sense, at the very least. The video seems to emphasize the next iteration in the only NFL-licensed simulation video game is finally making improvements to its blocking AI. But alas, despite the Detroit Lions fielding one of the best offensive lines in the league, there wasn't even a glimpse of the Lions' signature blue and silver uniforms.

Keep in mind, the Lions will be opening the NFL season against the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs Thursday, September 7. That's one of five primetime games for Detroit this season. The league is going to see a ton of this team this season.

You can view the entire Madden NFL 24 trailer below.

The entire NFC North was featured except for the team that is the odds-on favorite to win the division.

It was also announced that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will be the cover athlete for this year's title. The Lions didn't necessarily have a name worthy of that spot. Though maybe in the future Hutchinson or St. Brown could garner such attention, especially if the Lions do meet expectations.

Of course, the Lions should be a fun team to play with in the game overall. If the blocking AI is really improved, rookie first-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs will be a force in the game. Couple in some solid protection time for quarterback Jared Goff to get the ball to St. Brown or Jameson Williams. Defensively, whether you user Hutchinson or rookie first-round linebacker Jack Campbell, the unit is improved and will complement the offense well.

EA Sports will release Madden NFL 24 on August 18, 2023, on PlayStation 5, X-Box Series X|S and PC, as well as PlayStation 4 and X-Box One.

