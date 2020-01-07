Mail Carrier Killed In Fiery Allegan County Crash Identified

A US Postal Service mail carrier was killed in a fiery crash just north of Plainwell. The crash happened shortly after noon yesterday. A truck collided with a mail carrier vehicle along 10th Street near the Plainwell airport. The force of the impact drove the postal vehicle off the pavement. It rolled over and ended up in a ditch. It then burst into flames.

Allegan County Sheriff's Capt. Chris Kuhn says the woman killed has been identified as 55 year old Sheila Gay Rackley, of Martin.

The crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. Monday on 10th Street, south of Carrie Avenue in Gun Plains Township.

Kuhn said the driver of the pickup truck was wearing a seat belt and was not hurt. Kuhn said, “Neither alcohol or drugs were immediately believed to be a factor in the crash; however, toxicology tests will be conducted.” The driver could face charges, depending on what the investigation reveals. Police are still not releasing the pick-up truck driver's name, pending the investigation.