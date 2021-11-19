Major Recall on Michigan Cannabis Products

Consume some cannabis products lately? You might want to check your supply. Michigan's Marijuana Regulatory Agency has found "inaccurate and/or unreliable" results from a major testing laboratory and had demanded a recall.

Michigan regulators are recalling cannabis products sold at over 400 stores statewide. The Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) says they found "inaccurate and/or unreliable" results of cannabis products tested by Viridis Laboratories and Viridis North. The cannabis products affected by the recall were tested between Aug. 10 and Nov. 16.

MRA says the recall affects all marijuana products tested between that timeframe at the Viridis labs except for cannabis products that can be inhaled, included vape carts, live resin, and distillate. While regulators are still testing the products, they are asking consumers to return the products to the place of purchase for disposal.

Here is the list of sales locations impacted by the recall in West Michigan.

Green Skies – Healing Tree, LLC d/b/a 3Fifteen Grand Rapids Division 2900 Division Avenue S, Grand Rapids, MI 49548

Green Skies – Healing Tree, LLC d/b/a 3Fifteen Grand Rapids Plainfield 3423 Plainfield Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525

FPAW Michigan, LLC d/b/a Ascend Cannabis Group 2741 28th St., Grand Rapids, MI 49546

FPAW Michigan, LLC d/b/a Ascend Cannabis Group 1336 Scribner Ave., Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Cross Country Enterprises, LLC d/b/a Exclusive Grand Rapids 2350 29th Street SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508

Fluresh, LLC d/b/a Fluresh Cannabis Provisioning Center 1213 Phillips Ave., Grand Rapids, MI 49507

AEY Capital, LLC d/b/a Gage Cannabis Company 3075 Peregrine Dr. NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525

Fish Ladder Holdings, LLC d/b/a High Profile Boutique Cannabis 2301 44th Street SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508

Jars Holdings, LLC d/b/a JARS Cannabis – Grand Rapids 1815 Alpine Ave., Grand Rapids, MI 49504

SB VB Grand Rapids, LLC d/b/a Joyology of Grand Rapids 3769 28th Street St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512

Hemlock Ventures, LLC d/b/a Olswell Cannabis Co. – Grand Rapids 1940 28th St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508

Five Lakes Farms, LLC d/b/a Pharmhouse Wellness 831 Wealthy St. SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504

Compassionate Care by Design 1, Inc d/b/a Compassionate Care by Design 401 N. Sage St., Kalamazoo, MI 49006

AEY Capital, LLC d/b/a Cookies Kalamazoo 2712 Portage St., Kalamazoo, MI 49001

GR Vending Mi, LLC d/b/a Curaleaf – Herbology (Kalamazoo) 1986 S. Sprinkle Rd., Kalamazoo, MI 49048

Cross Country Enterprises, LLC d/b/a Exclusive Kalamazoo 937 Foster Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49048

QPS Michigan Holdings, LLC d/b/a High Profile Boutique Cannabis 823 W. Michigan Ave., Kalamazoo, MI 49007

Kzoo Retailers, LLC d/b/a KKIND 521 E. Mosel Ave., Suite A, Kalamazoo, MI 49004

Green Sunrise Products, LLC d/b/a Lume Cannabis Co. 3406 Stadium Dr, Kalamazoo, MI 49008

Green Bronco, LLC d/b/a Mint Cannabis 730 E Cork St., Kalamazoo, MI 49001

Refine Michigan Co. d/b/a The Refinery Kalamazoo 3650 Alvan Rd., Kalamazoo, MI 49001

Burdick Investment Group d/b/a Cannamazoo 2233 N. Burdick St., Kalamazoo, MI 49007

Cary Investments, LLC d/b/a Consano 309 W. Michigan St., Mt Pleasant, MI 48858

3967 Euclid, LLC d/b/a Jars Cannabis Mt. Pleasant 1005 Corporate Dr, Suite B, Mt Pleasant, MI 48858

Cedjo Services, LLC d/b/a Pure Options - Mt. Pleasant 2157 S. Mission St., Suite D & E, Mt Pleasant, MI 48858

Maridell Corporation d/b/a Exclusive Muskegon 4515 E. Apple Ave, Muskegon, MI 49442

Agri-Med, LLC d/b/a New Standard Park Place 1922 Park St., Suite A, Muskegon, MI 49441

Warren Elite PC, LLC d/b/a Pure Options - Muskegon Township 1965 Holton Rd., Muskegon, MI 49445

Stash Ventures, LLC d/b/a Timber Cannabis Co. - Muskegon 313 W. Laketon Ave., Muskegon, MI 49441

Oak Flint, LLC d/b/a Cloud Cannabis Company 2190 Whitehall Rd., Suite E, Muskegon, MI 49445

