Major Repaving Project Slated for Pre-Labor Day Start

A major artery connecting the northern and southern portions of Calhoun County will see a major project begin on September 2nd.

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that a 11 Mile Road (M-311) will be resurfaced in a two-phase project that will encompass the month of September. The project spans from East Michigan Avenue (M-96) on the north end to M-60 in Burlington on the south end.

The construction's first phase will begin Wednesday, September 2nd at 7 a.m. and expected to conclude Thursday, September 3rd at 4 p.m. with a complete closure of 11 Mile Road at B Drive North. The area will receive new guardrails near areas where Crooked Creek flows under the state trunk line. There will also be some corrugation replacements in those areas.

Phase Two will begin on Tuesday, September 8th at 7 a.m. and conclude on Thursday, September 24th at 7 p.m. with single-lane closures. The resurfacing will take place with gravel shoulders, followed by hot-mix-asphalt cold milling and overlay (asphalt base layer followed with an asphalt overlay) and new pavement markings.

The project will span 10.4 miles of state roadway at a cost of $1.2 million, according to MDOT. The roadway that has been patched for years will be much smoother with the new pavement, improving ride and safety. The new guardrails and corrugations will provide added safety measures and extend the life of the roadway. The project will also connect the most recent project on 11 Mile Road from 2019 involving the replacement of the bridge over the Kalamazoo River.

According to MDOT's average traffic volume monitor, 11 Mile Road sees just short of 8,000 travelers a day between East Michigan Avenue and N Drive South, but dwindles down to just over 1,000 drivers a day between N Drive South and M-60.