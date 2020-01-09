Man Gets Away from Authorities in Branch County, Sought on Warrants

The Michigan State Police and Branch County Sheriff's deputies are trying to track down a man that got away Tuesday near Coldwater.

According to a release, state troopers and deputies attempted to arrest Jeffrey James Elliot at a home in Kinderhook Township on warrants from neighboring St. Joseph County. As authorities attempted to arrest Elliot, he got away in his vehicle by driving through a garage door and hitting another vehicle.

Elliot was last seen in a maroon 2001 GMC pickup truck with the Michigan license plate EAN1783.

Call the Marshall post of the Michigan State Police at 269-558-0500 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888 if you have information on Elliot's whereabouts.