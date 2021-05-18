Man’s Body Pulled from Lake Michigan Near Grand Haven Pier

Rescue crews have located the body of a man who disappeared into the waters of Lake Michigan overnight.

The incident began at around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, May 18 when a couple of fishermen contacted the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety for a man in the water near the Grand Haven Pier.

Get our free mobile app

The fishermen told officers they heard a splash and then saw a man in the water. The fishermen were unable to reach the man in the water and said they saw him floating further out into the big lake.

A helicopter with the U.S. Coast Guard was immediately summoned to aid in rescue efforts.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office Dive Team located and recovered the man's body around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to WOOD.

The victim has been identified as a 58-year-old from out of state. His name is being withheld at this time.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances that lead the man to enter the water. An autopsy will take place to determine the cause of death.

Check Out This Awesome Scale Model of the Grand Haven Pier