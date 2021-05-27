Pregnant Woman Saves Three Kids Drowning in Lake Michigan

A Manistee woman is feeling so thankful for being in the right place at the right time this week when she pulled three kids to safety that were struggling in Lake Michigan.

Alyssa Dewitt was on the beach with her kids near the First Street Beach Pier when she noticed arms waving in the air from the water. Apparently, three kids under the age of 15 got pulled by rip currents out into Lake Michigan. There was no way these kids were going to get out of the situation they were in, so Dewitt who is five months pregnant jumped into action and called 911.

Alyssa Dewitt:

I ran to the edge of the pier. They couldn’t even keep their heads above water at that point. I called 911 immediately. I don’t think that they (911) could hear me. I couldn’t hear them. The best I could do was scream into the phone we needed help there were kids drowning.

She knew there was no way the kids would make it out if they waited for help. So she laid down over the side of the pier and told them to reach for her hand. She said every time that she would get them partway up, a wave would smash into them knocking them back down again.

There was one moment that took place that will forever stick with the woman:

This girl looked at me and said, ‘I’m going to die.’ It makes me cry every time I think about it. I said ‘I promise you. I am not going to let you die out here. I will get you out of this water.

Thankfully she was able to pull all three kids to safety.

