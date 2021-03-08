Marshall on the Cusp of a Consumers Energy Grant to Improve Downtown

After the relaunch of the Consumers Energy Foundation’s “Put Your Town on the Map” competition in February, one area city is in the running to receive a grant for a project to build their community.

The Jackson-based electric company announced that Marshall is one of 10 finalists in Michigan that could receive up to $25,000 in the grant, half of the money available in the competition. There are two other prizes of $15,000 and $10,000 for the top three cities.

The "Put Your Town on the Map" competition provides grants through the Consumers Energy Foundation for cities and villages that have a population of up to 10,000 people that have projects that can build strong communities.

Consumers Energy vice president of public affairs Roger Curtis talked about the competition a year after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has created challenges for communities of all sizes, but it hasn't stopped communities from embracing bold ideas to put themselves on the map. Consumers Energy is committed to ensuring Michigan's communities of all sizes are growing and thriving, and we're excited to provide financial help to turn original ideas into reality.

After postponing the 2020 competition due to COVID-19, the competition returned this year with a record 95 communities applying for a grant, according to the release from Consumers Monday.

Marshall's application provided the details of their use for the grant with the installation of benches, coffee tables, children’s play areas, mural and artwork to increase the city’s interest and social engagement. The downtown area will also receive additional artwork and solar lights to be installed in the pocket parks to increase the ambiance and walkability.

The three grants prizes will be determined during the Small Town and Rural Development Conference that is being held April 13th and 14th.