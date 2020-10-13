Marshall’s District Library has shut down after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Library Director Angela Semifero tells WBCK that a staff member went home feeling ill last week and was tested. She says the staff member got the results back around noon today, and the library was shut down minutes later, at about 12:30 pm on Tuesday.

Semifero says tonight’s Marshall District Library board meeting has been canceled.

The library has been opened since June 24th, with Monday through Friday hours, but not on weekends.

“We have a cleaner on staff who gives the library a deep cleaning every weekend”, said Semifero. “They’ll be doing that starting on Wednesday morning, and will focus particularly on the staff area.”

During the time the library is closed, all on-line (virtual) programs will continue, although Semifero says that’ll be an extra challenge for the staff. She said there were no in-person events scheduled.

So when will the library re-open? That’s hard to say right now, says Semifero. “All of our staff members are being tested, but we have to wait until those results come back. If enough of our staff tests negative, then we may be able to re-open sooner, rather than later. We hope to be back open within two weeks.” She says they won’t resume curbside services until it is safe to do so. The dropbox will remain open and due dates will be extended accordingly.

Library Currently Closed

Libraries have had to re-invent themselves during the COVID-19 shutdowns, and Semifero says they’ve made the best of it. “We’ve been really lucky because our community has responded so well, and so has our staff.” She says one thing they’ve come up with is the “Pocket Librarian” as a way to help patrons stay connected to the library. The library’s website tells us that “A Pocket Librarian is a paper version of a library youth services department staff member who arrives by mail to hang out at your house! They will send notes, reminders about library services and programs, and occasional fun goodies. More importantly, if you or your child needs learning resources, their live librarian counterpart can be a direct line of assistance for you! All ages are welcome to play. You may sign up each member of the household for a separate librarian or sign up as a family.”

For more information, go to the Marshall District Library website. Or on Facebook search yourMDL or contact Angela Semifero, Director, at 269.781.7821 x11 or email her at semiferoa@yourmdl.org