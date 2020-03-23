Meijer And Harding’s Offering Set Aside Hours For Seniors

Michigan based Meijer is moving into its first full week with reduced hours and dedicated times for shoppers. Harding's stores are also reducing hours and setting up dedicating shopping time for seniors and high-risk customers. The decision by the big retailers is a direct response to customers flooding stores and hoarding paper products like toilet paper, and also cleaning out shelves of items like soup, other canned goods, disinfectant cleaning products, and bleach. Meijer switched to open hours of 8 am to 10 pm last week. Beginning today, Meijer is also offering an extra hour from 7- 8 each morning on staggered days for special groups. Mondays and Wednesdays are set aside for essential public service workers like police, fire, ambulance, and medical personnel – along with the very important Meijer employees. Meijer is also setting up special access to its stores for seniors and customers with chronic health conditions - from 7 to 8 AM on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Harding's stores are now open for business between 8 am to 8 pm. A few locations will continue opening at 7 am. Additionally, Hardings is setting aside 8 to 10 am on Wednesdays for seniors and high-risk customers. Shutting doors overnight is helping both grocery and hard goods chains to give extra time for third shift workers to get the stores cleaned and restocked which is becoming more difficult because of COVID-19 issues. A Meijer spokesman anticipates keeping with this new schedule for the foreseeable future. Meijer pay at the pump fuel sales remain open 24/7.