Meijer Gardens Christmas & Holiday Traditions Exhibit Coming Soon

The volunteers at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park have been hard at work decorating for the annual Metro Health Christmas & Holiday Traditions exhibition! This year they are taking a closer look at all things "handmade" and this exhibition takes many hands to make it beautiful. The annual Metro Health Christmas & Holiday Traditions exhibition will be on display from Tuesday, November 24th, 2020 through Sunday, January 3rd, 2021 at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park.

Get into the holiday spirit at the annual Metro Health Christmas & Holiday Traditions exhibition, which brings the glow of over 300,000 lights, strolling carolers, rooftop reindeer, and 46 international trees and displays.

To keep everyone safe and healthy, the layout of the displays will be spread out more than in years past, to allow for greater physical distancing. They are also limiting capacity to comply with current State of Michigan guidelines.

The Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park website describes the exhibit: "Honoring holiday cultures around the world, Meijer Gardens focuses on the authenticity of beloved holiday traditions: Germany tree, adorned with handmade glass ornaments and homemade springerle cookies, the England tree with antique Christmas cards and mistletoe, and the beautiful Eid ul-Fitr display, which celebrates the end of Ramadan."

Plus, the companion Railway Garden exhibit is a unique horticultural display that incorporates garden design, miniature buildings handmade from natural materials, and model trolleys and trains. The handcrafted buildings replicate 37 different Grand Rapids landmarks. Always a crowd favorite.

Meijer Gardens will also be presenting the original film, “joy,” which will be shown in the Hoffman Family Auditorium. You can also view the film on the Meijer Gardens YouTube channel.

Other activities include:

The Original Dickens Carolers - Virtual performances

Virtual Santa visits

Rooftop reindeer

Winter-time walks

Christmas and holiday-themed classes

For more information, admission, and hours -- check out the Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park website.

Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park is located at 1000 East Beltline Avenue NE, in Grand Rapids.