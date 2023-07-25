Meijer Selling In-Store Exclusive Classic Nick Toon Collectible

Once upon a time, I swore I'd never buy Funko Pops. I'd joke with a friend who collected a few that your buying them is just an act in saying "I spent $12 on this and now it sits here on this shelf to collect dust."

Pessimistic? Sure. Misguided? Absolutely.

I now own at least 15 of these things and they decorate my home and work offices. Star Wars, Pokemon, Marvel, WWE, bands - yeah, I got 'em. And they're awesome.

That's because nostalgia is a drug and I am addicted. All of those Pops are reminders of my favorite things, whether from my adult life or my childhood.

Now, I was a Nickelodeon kid. The older Cartoon Network shows were great but shows like Spongebob Squarepants, Jimmy Neutron and Fairly OddParents played on repeat in my house in the afternoon and on Saturdays.

Fairly OddParents had that extra bit of hilarity between its absurd premises, Cosmo's buffoonery, Wanda's patience and willingness to go with the antics, and Timmy's kind heart despite his selfish habits.

Oh, and that opening theme song SLAPS.

Now, Meijer may have a collection of Pops that will tempt me and many other Midwest millennials to add to our growing collection.

The set is selling exclusively in Meijer stores across the Midwest starting August 1. The set, which costs $45, sold out quickly online and at the San Diego Comic-Con earlier this week, so if you want your fairly odd Pops, you'll need to hit your local Meijer on the day of. Just check in with your local Meijer to make sure they'll have them in stock.

And no, there are currently no individual figures from the classic Nickelodeon series. And when they're gone, they're gone.

Considering these were only sold at the San Diego Comic-Con and in Meijer stores, which are only in six states (Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois and Wisconsin), this trio of goofy characters is going to be extremely rare. Heck, I'd actually keep this one in the box like a true collector.

