Michigan Adds “Possible” COVID Deaths To Their Death Count

Many people who are paying attention to the detail of the COVID-19 death counts have become and are becoming more suspicious of the states and CDC numbers.

For instance did you know that the CDC includes in their death count numbers not only those who have tested positive but also those they believe have died from COVID 19? The CDC states on their website the following:

Confirmed & Probable Cases As of April 14, 2020, CDC case counts and death counts include both confirmed and probable cases and deaths. This change was made to reflect an interim COVID-19 position statement issued by the Council for State and Territorial Epidemiologists on April 5, 2020. The position statement included a case definition and made COVID-19 a nationally notifiable disease. A confirmed case or death is defined by meeting confirmatory laboratory evidence for COVID-19. A probable case or death is defined by one of the following:

Meeting clinical criteria AND epidemiologic evidence with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19

Meeting presumptive laboratory evidence AND either clinical criteria OR epidemiologic evidence

Meeting vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID19

Did you know that the official federal government COVID-19 death count included deaths with “no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for COVID-19“? Is this just a guessing game for some of these “scientists” and doctors?

Now the state of Michigan has decided to get into the padded numbers game. Bridge Magazine reported back on May 19th the following:

In a move that may increase the state’s death toll by 10 percent or more, Michigan will begin including “probable” deaths in the totals — rather than deaths that included positive tests for the virus and a death certificate that indicated it “has caused or significantly contributed” to the death, said But likely starting this week she said the state will report “probable” cases, Sutfin said Monday.

Lynn Sutfin, is a state health spokesperson. Ms. Sutfin emailed Bridge magazine and stated:

“That would be a death where the death certificate lists COVID-19 disease as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death without a positive COVID-19 confirmed lab result”

Have you heard this reported anywhere else? If not ask yourself why you are watching or reading the news you are consuming or at least realize they are not informing you of all the relative news in Michigan.

For example, if you pay attention to the notes on the Michigan Coronavirus updates on their official website you would have seen this note placed on their site for the 5-23-20 update:

“*The deaths announced today includes 44 deaths identified during a Vital Records review. See cumulative data page for more information.”

Why would they need to do a “vital records review” to determine who died from the COVID-19 virus and who did not? Without a better explanation, and none was given, it certainly sounds like a fishing expedition to me.

You must ask yourself what is the scientific reason in which to add “probable” deaths to Michigan's COVID-19 death count. To me there seems to be none.

For instance when someone dies of a heart attack due to obesity, is the cause of death recorded on their death certificate as obesity or heart attack?

How about when someone dies of complications from Type 2 diabetes, is the cause of death recorded on their death certificate as obesity, Type 2 diabetes or what actually caused their death?

Michigan is not the only state that is purposely padding its COVID-19 death counts by including people who died without a COVID-19 test administered to determine if they actually had COVID-19 and that was the reason they died. To me it appears that Michigan like many other states are padding their death count numbers for some other reason. That reason I assume has to do partly with cash. In response to a Minnesota state and medical doctor Senator Scott Jensen stating that states receive more money from people whose death certificate states they died of COVID-19. USA Today reported the following concerning that claim:

“Hospital administrators might well want to see COVID-19 attached to a discharge summary or a death certificate. Why? Because if it's a straightforward, garden-variety pneumonia that a person is admitted to the hospital for – if they're Medicare – typically, the diagnosis-related group lump sum payment would be $5,000. But if it's COVID-19 pneumonia, then it's $13,000, and if that COVID-19 pneumonia patient ends up on a ventilator, it goes up to $39,000."

I believe the other reason that Michigan and other states are bloating their COVID-19 death count numbers is an attempt to justify their complete stripping of many of our constitutional rights. In the case of Governor Whitmer she has taken over the state of Michigan and has made the Democrats and Republicans in our state Senate and House of Representative non-essential employees during her emergency declaration.

The Governor of Colorado, Jared Polis, a Democrat said enough is enough and he will no longer pad their COVID-19 death counts. In fact after calling for a review of their counts he reduced their COVID-19 death count by over 200 deaths.

You decide why they are seeming to pad their death count numbers.

