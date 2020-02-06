Michigan Banned Commercial Perch Fishing on Great Lakes

If you like to perch fish, fishing just got a little better, the House passed three bills banning commercial fishing for perch on the Great Lakes.

According to MLive, now that three House Bills have banned commercial fishing of perch should help out the local guy trying to catch some for his family. Commercial fishing of walleye and lake trout have also been banned.

Sports fishermen and conservationists are the big winners on the bills passing not to mention the preservation of the Great Lakes fisheries.