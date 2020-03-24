Michigan Stores Are No Longer Accepting Bottle, Can Returns

As coronavirus continues to change the landscape of life around the state and the world, another safety measure is now in place.

Retailers in the state of Michigan, and in several other states that have a deposit on certain beverages, are not accepting returns until further notice. Coronavirus is known to survive on surfaces for several days, which could include bottles and cans.

Several state and national retail associations made the recommendation for this earlier this week. Michigan, which offers a 10 cent refund for returnables, joins Connecticut, Iowa, Massachusetts, Oregon, and Vermont who had already stopped taking bottle returns.

“The COVID-19 virus can live on surfaces for several days, putting our employees and their loved ones at risk each time they collect empty beverage containers. This is part of our ongoing effort to ensure our employees are able to carry out their jobs in the safest manner possible while doing our part to comply with the governor’s recent orders.” - Joint release from retail associations via Detroit Free Press