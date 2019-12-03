Michigan Ranked Lowest In Great Lakes Region For Charitable Giving

Apparently, our state comes up a little short when it comes to giving, especially in our region of the country. According a report by to WalletHub, Michigan is ranked 30th in the nation and last in the Great Lakes region among the most charitable states.

To determine where the most generous Americans are, WalletHub compared the 50 states based on 19 key indicators of charitable behavior. The data set ranges from volunteer rate to share of income donated to share of sheltered homeless. It seems that Michigan struggles on the "volunteering and service" side of the equation, where it ranked 42nd out of the 50 states. For actual "charitable giving", Michigan was ranked 12th.

Three Great Lakes states ranked in the top 20. Ohio was ranked 5th, Wisconsin 17th and Illinois at 20th. Indiana just missed the top 20, coming in at 22nd. The most charitable state for 2019 in the United States was Minnesota. The least charitable state was Arizona.

The U.S. has been ranked as the most generous country over the past 10 years by the World Giving Index. But Americans do more than reach in their pockets to help others. They also contribute their time, and plenty of it. Nearly 63 million people volunteer in the U.S., serving a combined total of 7.9 billion hours per year, the equivalent of $184 billion of service.