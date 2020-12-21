Woman Helps Those In Need Turns Front Porch Into Free Christmas Shop

Using her home as a base to help those in need, a Milford woman has taken what was suppose to be a simple Facebook message and turned it into a means to help those in need this holiday season.

It all started when Carley Wissner brought home a few things she had purchased with donations of the items in mind. It ended up with her opening up the Front Porch Christmas Shop after having success by posting the items on her Facebook page.

"I had an overwhelming response which was heartbreaking to me, that there's so many people in need in the community," she said. "I just felt I needed to do more. I bought more gifts, put a table out on my front porch and decided to open a little shop." - FOX 2 Detroit

Carley's porch has turned into a blessing for many local residents who are encouraged to come by and pick up a few gifts for kids who otherwise might not have a Christmas this year.

"I am overwhelmed by the response," she said. "I never expected something I thought started so simply that would evolve into this.". - FOZ 2 Detroit

Many have stopped by her Front Porch Christmas Shop to drop off items they hope can help Carly help others. Some stop by and leave a donation so Carly can purchase more toys for kids.

Carley is thankful to help.

"This community has given me so much more than I could ever give it. I am thrilled to give back," she said. - FOX 2 Detroit

The Front Porch Christmas Shop hours will be open for a few more days or until they run out of merchandise. Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Donations are welcome but not expected.