Losing a child has to be the most painful experience that any parent could be forced to go through. The only thing that could be worse, is having to watch the tragedy happen. That's exactly what happened to a Michigan man over the weekend when his two daughters were killed in a head-on crash on I-75 while the family was heading up north for a vacation.

What happened that caused the accident?

According to Fox2, a 2006 Mercury Montego driven by a 21-year-old Harrison woman was going south on I-75 and was trying to avoid a collision when it ran off the road and into the median. It hit an oncoming car that was traveling north. That oncoming car was being driven by a 22-year-old woman from Rochester and two passengers, 22-year-old Kaele Lynn Polzin and 16-year-old Sara Summerlyn Polzin, both from Richmond.

The passengers (sisters) died at the scene of the accident.

The father of those two girls was driving up north in a separate vehicle and witnessed as the car crossed the median ultimately killing his daughters.

To top it off, this terrible tragedy happened on Father's Day.

It's so hard to wrap your head around the pain that this man had to endure yesterday, not to mention the pain he'll feel for the rest of his life. I don't even know how you find the strength to carry on in life. I mean, how do you get past something like this? Honestly, I don't think you do.

Our heart goes out to this man and his family during this most painful time.