Michigan DNR Seeks Volunteers For Park Stewardship Program

The State of Michigan has more than 13,000 miles of state-designated trails and pathways that are enjoyed year-round by hikers, bikers, equestrian riders, and snowmobilers. This network of trails requires volunteers to help overwhelmed state employees. If you have a love for the out-of-doors, the state would appreciate your help.

Volunteers are needed to help with removing invasive plants that threaten high-quality ecosystems in the parks. State park volunteer stewardship workdays are scheduled to take place in Barry County at Yankee Springs Recreation Area, and in Allegan County at Saugatuck Dunes State Park.

Get our free mobile app

Parks Stewardship Program:

Yankee Springs Recreation Area/Barry County

Sunday, January 16th, and Sunday, January 30th

From 10 AM-1 PM.

Saugatuck Dunes State Park/Allegan County

Sunday, January 23rd

From 10 AM-1 PM.

More details about each workday and how to register can be found on the DNR volunteer events calendar.

Volunteering opportunities are offered year-round. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says that there are more than 150 DNR-associated volunteer groups that meet throughout the year, helping to maintain Michigan's designated hiking, biking, equestrian, ORV, and snowmobile trails. Duties include brush removal, sign installation and maintenance, snow grooming, dirt grading, and even grant writing.

Volunteers can work a day, a weekend, or a season. If you would like more information, just contact Jessica Holley-Roehrs via email at HolleyJ1@Michigan.gov and put "VOLUNTEER" in the subject line.