Michigan Entrepreneur Protests Shutdown

“Economic Disobedience or Economic Suicide, your choice”. So says Michigan entrepreneur and manufacturer Eric Kiilunen. The resident of Ahmeet in Michigan’s Upper Penninsula has organized a peaceful protest and is buying “All Business is Essential” billboards in Grand Rapids, Detroit, and other Michigan cities. Kiilunen, the owner of three companies, says he’s lost well over $600,000 as a result of the COVID-19 shut down and he’s had enough.

He’s declared May 21st "Michigan Take Yourself to Work Day." It’s intended to be a day where, across the state, Americans protest not by disrupting society, but by sustaining it--by getting up in the morning and going to work.

Kiilunen says ” America was founded on self-reliance and the individual's right to challenge oppression. May 21st will mark the workers' dedication to themselves, their families, and their greatest inheritance—Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness. “

“In the recent past, we had the leisure to dedicate a day to taking our children to work to show them what puts food on the table and what makes the country run. It’s time we reminded ourselves. The American citizen has no obligation to sit idly by while his savings and his livelihood are bled dry.”

The grassroots campaign, “All Business is Essential”, has a Go-Fund-Me page. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Go Fund Me page has raised just over half of the $50,000 goal. The group also has a Facebook page.

Kiilunen will be a guest on the 95.3 WBCK Morning Show with Tim Collins on Wednesday, May 13th at 8:07 am.