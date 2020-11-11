Michigan Expands Commitment To Veterans

Getty Images

The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency says the state has hit something of a milestone. Ten state departments or units of departments are now certified as Veteran-Friendly Employers. They cover more than half of all the State of Michigan government offices or departments.

Public and private employers recognized by the Veterans-Friendly Employers program or VFE, must qualify through a rigorous vetting process. When accepted, they are recognized for a strong commitment to recruiting, training, and retaining military service veterans. Almost 400 public and private employers are now involved. They are awarded recognition at Bronze, Silver, or Gold-levels. The Michigan Department of Environmental, Great Lakes and Energy, or EGLE, just became the third state department winning the certification this year. EGLE joins the departments of Technology, Management and Budget, and the Department of Insurance and Financial Services receiving the recognition since the first of the year.

The state of Michigan now employs close to 4,000 veterans, just over 7% of the total state workforce. Governor Gretchen Whitmer is quoted in a state public information release saying, “Our veterans put their lives on the line for our families, and we must ensure that they have the support they need here at home. That’s why the State of Michigan is taking crucial steps to ensure our veterans can get connected to good jobs in our departments. As we approach Veterans Day, I want to thank all of those who have served our state and the family members and loved ones who have supported our veterans.”

The recognition program is included in the state’s wide-ranging effort to improve quality of life issues for Michigan 552,000 veterans. The MVAA is Michigan’s primary agency assisting veterans. It has a 24/7 hotline at 1-800-MICH-VET. The agency can be reached online.