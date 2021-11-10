Sadly, We Still Have To Explain To People What Veterans Day Means

"Thank you for your service."

It starts off simple enough. But it's also the catch-all for all military holidays. Say the phrase, shake someone's hand who's in uniform, show some support and keep it moving.

The sentiment is there but the understanding is not. While you might mean well, your well wishes to someone on the wrong holiday could earn you a pretty hard eye-roll. They get it but if you were really saying "thank you for your service", you might want to understand what that service is, what it means, and maybe put a little more thought and respect into the acolade.

Mind you, the effort is appreciated.

Here, let us help.

The Military Holiday Differences.

Veterans Day honors and celebrates VETERANS who once served and are still ALIVE.

Memorial Day honors those who DIED IN SERVICE to our Nation.

Armed Forces Day honors those who are still CURRENTLY SERVING in the armed forces.

Now you can understand if you're thanking someone on Memorial Day and shaking their hand that you're doing it wrong.

Veterans Day...thank a living vet for their service and NOT every military face and/or uniform you see.

One of these is not a Federal Holiday.

Armed Forces Day, which takes place on the third Saturday in May, honours all current and former personnel across the six branches of the US military but unlike Veterans Day it is not a federal holiday. (en.as.com)

Veterans Day and Memorial Day are Official Holidays in the State of Michigan.

Anything government-owned, like the DMV and public libraries, is most likely going to be closed. (CNN)

There will be no mail delivered on Veterans Day, but FedEx and UPS will still be making deliveries. UPS stores will remain open.

United States Postal Service offices will be closed, though self-service kiosks are still available in some locations for drop-offs.

Most banks will be closed for Veterans Day. (nj.com)

Go ahead and show your gratitude and respect towards our men and women of the Armed Forces. Just make sure it is towards the right ones on the right day.