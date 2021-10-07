Michigan Getting $70K To Support Children’s Literacy

Michigan is getting a bit of a bump to get their literacy programs with an extra $70,000 in grants to help the Dollar General Literacy Foundation support teachers, libraries, and nonprofit organizations.

I love stuff like this!

“At Dollar General we’re committed to being here for what matters most to the communities we call home,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member.

 

In mid-Michigan here are places getting money: Big Brother Big Sisters of Midland County, $4,000, Boys & Girls Club of Greater Flint $4,000

Source:NBC25.com

We can't invest enough money into literacy. I remember growing up as a kid and they had a local program where every week a library on wheels would pull up to my local rec center and that program did amazing things for my reading and comprehension. Programs like that cost money though. But I'm hoping it slowly becomes a focus throughout the next few years.  Heck, I don't want my great-great grandkids to miss out on better educational opportunities. I need them to be smart enough to take care of me when I'm an old man.

