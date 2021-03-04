Pure Michigan Small Business Relief Awards $10 Million In Grants

Here's a look at the breakdown region by region and the list of businesses and nonprofits that benefitted.

Nearly 700 small businesses and nonprofits across Michigan have been awarded $10 million in grants through the Pure Michigan Small Business Relief Initiative. The funds were administered by the Michigan Municipal League Foundation, the program was launched to provide relief for small businesses that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, targeting businesses that fell under the DHHS epidemic orders that took effect at the end of last year.

The program utilized $10 million in federal U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) CARES Act funding to provide economic assistance to small businesses across the state. Michigan’s small businesses that were disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic were able to apply for grants of up to $15,000 through the program.

MEDC selected the Michigan Municipal League (MML) Foundation as the single, statewide grant administrator for the program. MML Foundation reviewed submitted applications from all 10 prosperity regions across the state.

Region 1: Keweenaw, Houghton, Ontonagon, Gogebic, Baraga, Iron, Marquette, Dickinson, Menominee, Alger, Delta, Schoolcraft, Luce, Mackinac, Chippewa Counties

34 small businesses and nonprofits received a combined total of $500,000 (see a list of businesses here)

Region 2: Emmet, Grand Traverse, Charlevoix, Antrim, Kalkaska, Missaukee, Wexford, Manistee, Benzie, Leelanau Counties

35 small businesses and nonprofits received a combined total of $500,000 (see a list of businesses here)

Region 3: Alcona, Cheboygan, Presque Isle, Alpena, Iosco, Otsego, Crawford, Roscommon, Montmorency, Ogemaw, Oscoda Counties

28 small businesses and nonprofits received a combined total of $400,000 (see a list of businesses here)

Region 4: Allegan, Barry, Ionia, Kent, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola, Ottawa Counties

88 small businesses and nonprofits received a combined total of $1,300,000 (see a list of businesses here)

Region 5: Clare, Isabella, Gratiot, Gladwin, Midland, Saginaw, Bay, Arenac Counties

41 small businesses and nonprofits received a combined total of $600,000 (see a list of businesses here)

Region 6: Huron, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair Counties

59 small businesses and nonprofits received a combined total of $850,000 (see a list of businesses here)

Region 7: Clinton, Eaton, Ingham Counties

41 small businesses and nonprofits received a combined total of $600,000 (see a list of businesses here)

Region 8: Berrien, Cass, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph, Calhoun, Branch Counties

55 small businesses and nonprofits received a combined total of $800,000 (see a list of businesses here)

Region 9: Livingston, Washtenaw, Jackson, Hillsdale, Lenawee, Monroe Counties

61 small businesses and nonprofits received a combined total of $900,000 (see a list of businesses here)

Region 10: Oakland, Macomb, Wayne Counties

240 small businesses and nonprofits received a combined total of $3,550,000 (see a list of businesses here)

