Pure Michigan Small Business Relief Awards $10 Million In Grants

Michael Shake

Here's a look at the breakdown region by region and the list of businesses and nonprofits that benefitted.

Nearly 700 small businesses and nonprofits across Michigan have been awarded $10 million in grants through the Pure Michigan Small Business Relief Initiative. The funds were administered by the Michigan Municipal League Foundation, the program was launched to provide relief for small businesses that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, targeting businesses that fell under the DHHS epidemic orders that took effect at the end of last year.

The program utilized $10 million in federal U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) CARES Act funding to provide economic assistance to small businesses across the state. Michigan’s small businesses that were disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic were able to apply for grants of up to $15,000 through the program.

MEDC selected the Michigan Municipal League (MML) Foundation as the single, statewide grant administrator for the program. MML Foundation reviewed submitted applications from all 10 prosperity regions across the state.

Region 1: Keweenaw, Houghton, Ontonagon, Gogebic, Baraga, Iron, Marquette, Dickinson, Menominee, Alger, Delta, Schoolcraft, Luce, Mackinac, Chippewa Counties

Region 2: Emmet, Grand Traverse, Charlevoix, Antrim, Kalkaska, Missaukee, Wexford, Manistee, Benzie, Leelanau Counties

Region 3: Alcona, Cheboygan, Presque Isle, Alpena, Iosco, Otsego, Crawford, Roscommon, Montmorency, Ogemaw, Oscoda Counties

Region 4: Allegan, Barry, Ionia, Kent, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola, Ottawa Counties

Region 5: Clare, Isabella, Gratiot, Gladwin, Midland, Saginaw, Bay, Arenac Counties

Region 6: Huron, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair Counties

Region 7: Clinton, Eaton, Ingham Counties

Region 8: Berrien, Cass, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph, Calhoun, Branch Counties

Region 9: Livingston, Washtenaw, Jackson, Hillsdale, Lenawee, Monroe Counties

Region 10: Oakland, Macomb, Wayne Counties

