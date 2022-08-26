Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire United States

There's no denying that Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the unsurpassed beauty of Michigan's great outdoors, there's something for everyone.

Unfortunately, Michigan is also home to the poorest city in the entire country.

According to World Population Review, Detroit, Michigan comes in as the poorest city in the US, outranking two cities in both Ohio and New York as well as the notoriously impoverished city of Newark, New Jersey.

By the way, World Population Review is an interesting read; you can easily go down a rabbit hole of information as the site take an in-depth look at the world's population - currently at roughly 7.5 billion people - analyzing population trends and human life expectancy around the world.

The Poorest Cities in the US

The site notes that despite the Unites States boasting the world's largest economy, we also have a significant income gap. It defines poverty as a state of deprivation, lacking the usual or socially acceptable amount of money or material possessions.

An estimated 38.1 million people fall below the poverty line in the United States. According to the 2018 census, that threshold is $25,700 per year for a family of four.

Here are the ten poorest cities in the United States, with Detroit Michigan topping the list.

Detroit, MI Cleveland, OH Dayton, OH Hartford, CT Rochester, NY Newark, NJ Jackson, MS Syracuse, NY Birmingham, AL Springfield, MA

