Michigan Land Auction Includes 17 Island Properties

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources' winter land auction includes 147 parcels of surplus public land ranging in size from less than an acre to 160 acres. Highlights include 17 parcels found on either Bois Blanc Island or Beaver Island.



Bids are being accepted through Jan. 8, 2020.

The auction features 11 parcels on the east side of Bois Blanc Island in Mackinac County, just southeast of Mackinac Island. Bois Blanc Island has been called "a haven for rattlesnakes." Parcels range in size from less than an acre to eight acres. Starting bids range from $2,500 to $20,000.

The auction also includes six properties on Beaver Island. Properties range in size from about 0.5 acre to 1.5 acres with starting bids ranging from $2,000 to $55,000.

Some of the land is being offered at the auction because it is isolated from other DNR-managed property which makes it harder to manage. Other parcels are better suited for private ownership.

Most parcels are found in central/northern Lower Michigan and in the Upper Peninsula including the counties of Allegan, Alpena, Bay, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Clare, Crawford, Delta, Dickinson, Houghton, Iosco, Jackson, Kalkaska, Lake, Mackinac, Midland, Missaukee, Muskegon, Newaygo, Otsego, Saint Clair and Van Buren.

Some of the largest parcels are in Alpena, Dickinson and Newaygo counties.

Sealed bids for the winter auction must be postmarked by Wednesday, Jan. 8. Bids will be opened on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

See all 147 properties.

Additional properties from previous auctions are available for immediate purchase.