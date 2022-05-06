Michigan Movie Theaters To Become Sportsbooks

Caesar's Sports Lounge has announced a deal with the Emagine Entertainment chain to turn some of their locations in to sportsbooks.

Theaters Will Become Sportsbooks Under Caesar's Plans

Emagine owns 344 theaters housed in 29 locations, and has announced they have reached a deal with Caesar's Entertainment to convert some of Emagine's theaters into on site betting sportsbooks. The Las Vegas based Caesar's currently owns a sports app business in Michigan and runs a sportsbook at a Traverse City casino.

The initial project in their conversion of the theaters into sports betting lounges will be at an Emagine Theater in Royal Oak near Detroit. The plan is to convert other locations into sports lounges as well, which will include two other states where sports gambling is legal: Indiana and Illinois.

All of Emagine's Michigan locations are on the east side of the state.

The Sportsbooks Will Be Like A Luxurious Sports Bar Where You Can Gamble

According to an article in the gaming industry site Action Network, the Caesar's sportsbooks will have a high end feel to them:

The company will turn theaters into Caesars Sports Lounge by dividing its 42-foot LED screens into TVs of different dimensions to show games. The theaters have heated leather recliners and tables that hold premium food and beverages that the theaters already serve.

The lounges will not charge admission, but will make their money off food, beverages, and, of course, on site gambling.

The Indiana and Illinois properties will be valuable, as Caesar's also announced this week a deal to become a sports betting partner with the Chicago White Sox baseball team.

