Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib Wants To Abolish The Police

Yes, you read that headline correctly. Michigan Democrat Congresswoman Tlaib is actually advocating that all governmental units “defund” all police departments.

She tweeted the other day:

She followed up that tweet with the following one:

Feeling that she had not spoken enough about it she tweeted:

The petition on the Black Lives Matter website states:

Enough is enough. Our pain, our cries, and our need to be seen and heard resonate throughout this entire country. We demand acknowledgment and accountability for the devaluation and dehumanization of Black life at the hands of the police. We call for radical, sustainable solutions that affirm the prosperity of Black lives. George Floyd’s violent death was a breaking point — an all too familiar reminder that, for Black people, law enforcement doesn’t protect or save our lives. They often threaten and take them. Right now, Minneapolis and cities across our country are on fire, and our people are hurting — the violence against Black bodies felt in the ongoing mass disobedience, all while we grapple with a pandemic that is disproportionately affecting, infecting, and killing us. We call for an end to the systemic racism that allows this culture of corruption to go unchecked and our lives to be taken. We call for a national defunding of police. We demand investment in our communities and the resources to ensure Black people not only survive, but thrive. If you’re with us, add your name to the petition right now and help us spread the word.

What will replace the police, well I have heard possible bands of roving social workers to the Black Lives Matter members themselves.

Interesting.

Do you want to live in a society where we have no police force just bands of social workers and Black Lives Matters members addressing the crime of murder, rape, torture, theft, arson and etc.?

Perhaps they would not even address crime at all, they really are not saying much about their plan after the first step of defunding the police.

Why is this absolutely ridiculous idea gaining traction in the Democratic Party?

How can anyone vote for someone in this party?

If that was not enough a slew of millionaire celebrities who undoubtedly have their own paid security have also called for the defunding of the police, check it out at bizpacreview.com.

By the way, the other day Senate minority leader Church Schumer blocked a resolution condemning the riots. Is this the party you want in total control?

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595