Michigan Residents Cautioned to Be Wary of Fake Test Kit Scams

With test kits scarce on store shelves, Michigan residents are being cautioned to be on the lookout for fake COVID-19 test kits.

As the Omicron variant continues to have a stronghold on Michigan, it can difficult, if not impossible, to find test kits on store shelves. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is cautioning residents that there are numerous fake websites selling fake test kits and products that claim to kill the virus.

She suggests consumers do their homework when shopping for COVID-related products online.

She shares the following tips from the Federal Trade Commission in order to avoid getting scammed:

Make sure the item you're buying is authorized by the FDA. Check the FDA's lists of antigen diagnostic tests and molecular diagnostic tests before you buy to find the tests authorized for home use. (EUA is "emergency use authorization.")

Check the FDA's lists of antigen diagnostic tests and molecular diagnostic tests before you buy to find the tests authorized for home use. (EUA is "emergency use authorization.") Check out a seller before you buy, especially if you're buying from a site you don't know. Search online for the website, company, or seller's name plus words like "scam," "complaint," or "review."

Search online for the website, company, or seller's name plus words like "scam," "complaint," or "review." Compare online reviews from a wide variety of websites. You can get a good idea about a company, product, or service from reading user reviews on various retail or shopping comparison sites. Think about the source of the review. Ask yourself: Where is this review coming from? Is it from an expert organization or individual customers?

You can get a good idea about a company, product, or service from reading user reviews on various retail or shopping comparison sites. Think about the source of the review. Ask yourself: Where is this review coming from? Is it from an expert organization or individual customers? Pay by credit card. If you're charged for an order you never got, or for a product that's not as advertised, contact your credit card company and dispute the charge.

In the release, Nessel says that there is a huge demand for at-home test kits right now so it's important to remember that criminals are ready to take advantage of consumer demand.

These Are the 10 Best Colleges and Universities in Michigan Picking a college is a huge decision whether you're going right out of high school or looking to increase your earning potential as a working adult. Niche compiled the data, taking many factors into account from more than 1,000 top colleges and universities throughout the United States. These are the highest-ranking schools here Michigan.

This Michigan Castle Has a Mote, a Drawbridge, and All the Castle Things Living in a real castle could be a reality. This home in Rochester, Michigan features a mote, drawbridge, secret rooms, hidden doors and passageways, and all the other castle things you need to make your life more ... castle-ey.

It's currently listed on Zillow for the low-low castle price of $2,299,000.