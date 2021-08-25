Michigan State Police Canine Injured After Attack By Another Dog

A Michigan State Police canine was attacked by another dog Tuesday morning during an investigation in Hartford. Amidst the chaotic situation, the attacking dog was shot and killed, and the police canine, Cap, was accidentally shot. He was taken to a veterinarian, and has been released and is resting.

According to a Michigan State Police release Tuesday afternoon,

"Michigan State Police (MSP) Fifth District detectives are investigating a dog attack on a department canine that occurred this morning. At approx. 9:55 AM, an MSP canine handler was conducting an accelerant search, while investigating the scene of a possible arson of a residence, when it was attacked by an unleashed dog. The handler was unable to stop the attacking dog and deployed his firearm, striking and killing the attacking dog." - MSP release.

The release goes on to say the 4½-year-old MSP canine was taken to the Michigan State University Veterinary Clinic where he was treated for his injuries. Cap was released late in the day. According to the release, neither the trooper nor any citizen was injured. The incident remains under investigation."

WOOD-TV reports the owner of the other dog might have reacted to the loss of his home (Police were at the residence investigating possible arson in a house fire) and the presence of another dog.

According to wikipedia, a police dog is a dog that is specifically trained to assist police and other law-enforcement personnel. Their duties include: searching for drugs and explosives, locating missing people, finding crime scene evidence, and attacking people targeted by the police.

The same wikipedia article goes on to say "the most commonly used breeds (for police dogs) are the German Shepherd, Belgian Malinois, Bloodhound, Dutch Shepherd, and the retriever breeds. Recently, the Belgian Malinois has become the dog of choice for police and military work due to their intense drive and focus. Malinois are smaller and more agile than German Shepherd Dogs and have fewer health issues. However, a well-bred working line German Shepherd Dog is just as successful and robust as a Malinois.

Get our free mobile app

Check out these 50 fascinating facts about dogs: