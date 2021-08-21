Michigan State Police Graduates 57

Fifty-seven new state trooper graduates are dispersing to different Michigan communities. According to a press release from Michigan State Police, MSP director, Col. Joe Gasper administered the Oath of Office to 57 individuals who begin their assignments at MSP posts across the state, next week. Governor Whitmer was the keynote speaker on Friday at the graduation of the 139th Trooper Recruit School.

“Public service is a noble calling and I’m proud of the 57 graduates who join the ranks of the Michigan State Police today to begin serving the people of Michigan,” said Governor Whitmer. “The Michigan State Police is one of the premier law enforcement agencies in our country, and I want every trooper to know that as a former prosecutor, I got your back and I recognize and appreciate the sacrifices you make to keep us safe.”

The fifty-seven remaining graduates began as a class of 75 prospective troopers on March 7, 2021, at the MSP Training Academy in Lansing. Recruits received training in patrol techniques, report writing, ethics, cultural diversity and implicit bias, decision making, leadership, first aid, criminal law, crime scenes processing, firearms, water safety, defensive tactics and precision driving. Including the 57 new graduates, there are approximately 1,215 troopers assigned statewide and a total of 1900 enlisted members in the MSP.

In spite of the new enlistees, MSP is still looking to fill hundreds of trooper vacancies due to continued attrition. The MSP is actively recruiting. Persons interested in learning more should visit www.michigan.gov/MSPjobs for information on how to apply.