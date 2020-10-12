Michiganders to Decide the “Coolest Thing Made in Michigan”

Four Kalamazoo-Battle Creek area businesses are on the ballot for the “Coolest Thing Made in Michigan.” You can vote every day now through October 23rd.

Voting for Round 1 is officially open. Part of the Michigan Manufacturers Association’s (MMA) annual recognition of the exceptional products made across the state of Michigan, twenty-seven Michigan-made products are vying for this coveted title in the 2020 People’s Choice Award competition.

The “Coolest Thing Made in Michigan” is part of the MMA’s MFG Excellence Awards program which celebrates the contributions manufacturers make to Michigan’s economy and local communities.

Ken Sunden owns Puppywarmer in Battle Creek's Fort Custer Industrial Park. They make and sell puppy incubators, little temperature-regulated tents for newborn pups. Sunden says he was surprised, but thrilled to be nominated.

“From thrilling recreational products and delicious treats to critical personal protective equipment and industry-shifting solutions, Michigan manufacturers have produced innovative things in 2020,” says MMA President & CEO John J. Walsh. “In the face of unforeseen and unimaginable obstacles, manufacturers never hesitated to stand up to the challenge and for that they deserve recognition and celebration.”

Round 1 voting runs through Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Anyone can vote daily for up to four products at coolestthing.mimfg.org to determine which products make it into the Top Ten in Round 2, which will open Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. The winner of the “Coolest Thing Made in Michigan” will be announced during the virtual MFG Excellence Awards event in January.

The 2020 “Coolest Thing Made in Michigan” nominees are:

Puppy Warmer — Puppy Warmer, Battle Creek

GO OutdoorTable — Landscape Forms, Kalamazoo

Solid Cologne — Samson's Haircare, Kalamazoo

TheEcoDryer — TheEcoDryer, Portage

Sanitizer Stand & PPE Station — ADAMS & Son, Inc., Sodus

Airotrust — Airotrust LLC, Livonia

Touch Free Hand Sanitizer Dispenser — American Grower Resource, Marne

Antimicrobial Touch Free Door Opener — American Grower Resource, Marne

Waketoon — Avalon and Tahoe, Alma

Metal Disintegrators — Electro Arc, Dexter

Golf Ball Tender — Golf Ball Tender, Holland

Sanctuary Aromatherapy Spray Mist — Healing Vibrations, Ann Arbor

Ultra-Pure Polysilicon — Hemlock Semiconductor, Hemlock

Ice Cream — Hudsonville, Holland

Powered Lifting Hand Truck — Magliner, Standish

Multi-tool — Michigan Drill, Troy

Downcomer Duct — Moran Iron Works, Onaway

Kayak Express — Moran Iron Works, Onaway

6400XT Wood Hog Horizontal Grinder — Morbark, Winn

MOD-IRONS — More Golf, Detroit

Orion Modular Hunting Blind and Stand — Orion Hunting Products, Iron Mountain

Human Hoist — Personal Positioning Technologies, LLC., Bay City

Shaggy's Copper Country Skis — Shaggy's Copper Country Skis, Boyne City

SPOT 8MP Deep Cooled Scientific Camera — SPOT Imaging Solutions, Sterling Heights

SuperMag88 — Multi-tool, Livonia

Classic Modern Day Powerboat — Thoroughbred Boat Company, Manistee

TrainingMask — TrainingMask, Cadillac