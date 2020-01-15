Michigan’s Answer to Indy: A 500 Mile Snowmobile Race
We can't wait for Memorial Day to go racing in Michigan. Sault Ste Marie's I-500 snowmobile race is the biggest and fastest in the world.
The Indianapolis 500 is known as "the greatest spectacle in racing. The I-500 is "the world’s longest, toughest, fastest and most-exciting snowmobile endurance race." For more than 50 years, race fans and winter enthusiasts have been heading north in January to Sault Ste Marie to watch snowmobilers fulfill their need for speed. In Michigan, we can't wait for Spring.
I-500 vs Indianapolis 500
Inaugural Race
- Indy 500: 1911
- I-500: 1969
Laps
- Indy 500: 200
- I-500: 500
Track length
- Indy 500: 2.5 miles
- I-500: 1 mile
Track surface
- Indy 500: Asphalt
- I-500: Ice
Fastest Average Speed
- Indy 500: 187.433 mph
- I-500 66.8 mph
Fastest Finish Time
- Indy 500: 2 hours 40 minutes 3 seconds
- I-500: 7 hours 36 minutes
The I-500 track, formerly a World War II ammunition dump for Fort Brady. hosts a full week of activity including practice, qualifying and heat races. There is also a kids race and a number of Great Lakes Antique Snowmobile Series races. A $25 button gets you access to the track or you can spring for the $500 hot seat and stay warm and fed. I-500.com has all the race information you need for this uniquley Michigan event.