Michigan’s Answer to Indy: A 500 Mile Snowmobile Race

We can't wait for Memorial Day to go racing in Michigan. Sault Ste Marie's I-500 snowmobile race is the biggest and fastest in the world.

The Indianapolis 500 is known as "the greatest spectacle in racing. The I-500 is "the world’s longest, toughest, fastest and most-exciting snowmobile endurance race." For more than 50 years, race fans and winter enthusiasts have been heading north in January to Sault Ste Marie to watch snowmobilers fulfill their need for speed. In Michigan, we can't wait for Spring.

I-500 vs Indianapolis 500

Inaugural Race

Indy 500: 1911

I-500: 1969

Laps

Indy 500: 200

I-500: 500

Track length

Indy 500: 2.5 miles

I-500: 1 mile

Track surface

Indy 500: Asphalt

I-500: Ice

Fastest Average Speed

Fastest Finish Time

Indy 500: 2 hours 40 minutes 3 seconds

I-500: 7 hours 36 minutes

The I-500 track, formerly a World War II ammunition dump for Fort Brady. hosts a full week of activity including practice, qualifying and heat races. There is also a kids race and a number of Great Lakes Antique Snowmobile Series races. A $25 button gets you access to the track or you can spring for the $500 hot seat and stay warm and fed. I-500.com has all the race information you need for this uniquley Michigan event.